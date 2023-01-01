The french workers Guild

I’m fundraising to help Camp Quality

We are the French team

Our team is originally from France and we all found each other in Australia. We like to share our native culture with our new friends.

Team leader Franck Marty was an artisan in Rivesaltes, in the South of France, until he arrived in Sydney in 2014. Serge Supervielle made Devis rénovations in Saint-Estève, and still is, today in Sydney. We're all grateful to have had the opportunity to live in Australia, and we want to give back whenever we can in whatever way we can.