Our team is originally from Germany, and we all found ourself Down Under, and we like to share our roots with our new friends.



The team leader, Tobias Lundke, used to be a florist in Germany , until he came to Sydney in 2004. Olaf Zaugg was a data engineer in Berlin, and still is, now in Perth. All of us are thankful for the opportunity to live in Australia and want to give back whenever we can, whatever we can.